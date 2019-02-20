Cathedral’s Matuska Named Top Section Assistant

Cathedral girls basketball assistant coach Cathy Matuska was named Assistant Coach of the Year for Section 6AA Wednesday morning. The Crusaders are currently 16-8 on the season, with an 11-2 mark in Section 6AA.

Matuska has coached under Ron Prom for the past seven years at Cathedral, and eight years in total . She was previously named Assistant of the Year in 2015-16 after helping the Crusaders to a runner-up finish at the section tournament.

"Cathy played high school and college women's basketball in its infancy in Minnesota," Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan said. "She brings the perspective of where the game started and how it has evolved over 40 years, and is able to translate all that knowledge to the girls."

Matuska volunteers her time at Cathedral, and has "never accepted a dime," Keenan adds.