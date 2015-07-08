Cathedral’s Karn Honored Nationally

Cathedral baseball head coach Bob Karn was named a Regional Coach of the Year by the American Coaches' Association. The Crusaders were 25-0 in 2015 and are on a 50-game winning streak heading into next season.

Karn was named the top coach in the ACA's Division III Diamond Regional District 5. He has coached the Crusaders for 45 years, winning nine state titles in that time. CHS has made five straight state tournament appearances, including back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.