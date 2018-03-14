Cathedral/Melrose Rematch Tonight

Cathedral and Melrose meet tonight in the 2nd of two Section 6-AA semifinal games at St. John's University at 8pm. Pine City plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 5:30 in the other semifinal.

Melrose is seeded 2nd in the section while Cathedral is seeded 3rd. Melrose won the first meeting 87-86 in overtime in Melrose January 29. The Crusaders downed Melrose in the section final last season at Halenbeck Hall to advance to the Class AA state tournament.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, 1390 Sports)

Cathedral is 23-5 while Melrose is 26-2. The Crusaders are led by seniors Michael Schaefer and Mitchell Plombon. Schaefer will play college basketball at Augustana while Plombon has signed on to play at Winona State.