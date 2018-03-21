Cathedral Wins In A Triple OT Thriller To Advance

MINNEAPOLIS -- It took going to three overtimes but Saint Cloud Cathedral defeated Esko 64-60.

At halftime the score was Esko 24 and Saint Cloud Cathedral 20. Both teams started the second half slow, it took several minutes into the second half before they started to find the basket. Both squads would go on some scoring runs. Cathedral would be the first, they would go on and score six straight points. Esko then would follow by scoring nine straight points themselves.

The game was close going down the stretch. Cathedral would go on a 10-0 run to make the score 39-38 with three minutes to go. Cathedral would try and hold onto the ball with 50 seconds left to take the final shot but they got trapped and Esko would steal it and Quinn Fischer would try a 30-footer was off so we headed into overtime tied at 43 a piece.

Both teams would hit key shots in the first overtime, one key shot was by Cathedrals Mitchell Plombon has he hit a key three pointer to tie the game at 52-52 to send the game into a second overtime.

In the second overtime again both squads would hit key shots. Esko's Ryan Panstar would hit a three-pointer from the corner to put them up 58-55. But Cathedral's Jackson Jangula nails a three-pointer with 52 seconds left to tie it up at 58-58 to send us into a third overtime.

In the third overtime both teams again came out scoring. First by Cathedral's Michael Schaefer would it a shot to put them up 60-58. The final would be 64-60 in the favor of Cathedral.

Scoring leaders for Cathedral were Nick Schaefer with 18 points and Jackson Jangula with 14 points. Scoring leader for Esko was Quinn Fischer with 18 points.