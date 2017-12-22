Cathedral Wins Friday

Saint Cloud -- The final score Cathedral 11 and Saint Paul Academy 1.

After the second period the score was Cathedral 9 and Saint Paul Academy 1. Going into the final period Cathedral was keep there momentum and for Saint Paul Academy their goal was to score and get back some momentum.

The only goals to come in the third period would be from the Cathedral Crusaders. The first goal would be from Jon Bell to make the score 10-1. And they would score one more goal in the period from James Anderson to make the final score 11-1. With the win Cathedral moves to 7-2 on the season and will play River Lakes on December 28th.

The player of the game would be Nate Warner who would score three goals on the night for the hat trick.