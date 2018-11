Cathedral Volleyball lost in straight sets to top seeded Kasson-Mantorville in the Class AA State Tournament Quarterfinals at Excel Energy Center in St. Paul last night. Scores were 25-11, 25-18, 25-16.

Kasson-Mantorville advances to play North Branch at 5pm tonight while Cathedral plays in the consolation semifinals at 5pm tonight against Watertown-Mayor. Both matches are at Excel Energy Center. Cathedral is 28-3 on the season.