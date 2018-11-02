Cathedral Volleyball Advances To Section Championship

The Cathedral Crusaders defeated the Foley Falcons 3-0 Thursday night in a Section 6AA volleyball semifinal match at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The Crusaders are now 27-2 on the season with the win.

Gabby Heying led Cathedral with 18 kills, while also contributing 12 digs and four blocks. Abbey Medelberg charted 16 digs, Meg Januschka registered five kills and Megan Voit added 31 set assists.

Top-seeded Cathedral will take on #2 seed Sauk Centre in the section championship match Saturday night in Sauk Rapids. The match will start at 7 p.m.