Cathedral Hoops Earns Second Seed In State Tourney

The Cathedral Crusader boys basketball team beat Melrose 74-67 Friday night at Halenbeck Hall in the Section 6AA final. The Crusaders will play in the state tournament for the first time since 2000.

The Crusaders will be the second seed in the tournament and will play against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the first round. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

Wednesday's game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:40.