Cathedral Hockey Wins Consolation Title

The Cathedral boys hockey team closed their season at Mariucci Arena today with a 4-2 win over Mankato West to capture the Class A consolation championship. Michael Spethmann scored the game-winning goal at the 15:44 mark to break the 2-all tie. Logan Neu got the assist. Neu added an empty net goal with less than a minute left.

Vinny McStott got Cathedral on the board in the first period but Mankato West came back to tie the game at 1.

Connor Beltz put the Crusaders ahead in the 2nd period assisted by Jack Petroske and Tanner Schmitt. Beltz' 8th goal of the season. Tyler Lowe scored 2 goals for the Scarletts.

Cathedral finishes their season with a 22-8-1 record. Mankato West finishes their season with a 16-13-2 record.