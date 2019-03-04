Cathedral Hockey Second Seed At State

The Cathedral Hockey team will be seeded #2 at the upcoming Class A state tournament, which gets underway Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. The Crusaders are 22-4 on the season.

One of those four losses came on February 9th at Mahtomedi, which was seemingly the reason that the Zephyrs took the top seed over CHS, despite a record of 21-6-1.

The Crusaders will take on unseeded North Branch Wednesday morning at the X. Puck drop is set for 11 a.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.

BRACKET/SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 4th

North Branch vs #2 Cathedral 11 AM

Minnesota River vs #3 East Grand Forks 1 PM

New Ulm vs #1 Mahtomedi 6 PM

#5 Delano vs #4 Greenway 8 PM

Friday, March 8th

Quarterfinal 1 - 11 AM

Quarterfinal 2- 1 PM

Saturday, March 9th

Third place game- 9 AM

Final- 12 PM