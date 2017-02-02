Cathedral Hockey Gets Forfeited Win From Thief River Falls

The Cathedral boys hockey team won't play Thief River Falls Saturday as scheduled because Thief River Falls has suspended their entire hockey program for the week after an external investigation uncovered misconduct by some of its players.

The program has forfeited 2 games this week against Crookston Friday and Cathedral Saturday while this suspension is going on. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan says "I feel badly for the people involved at Thief River Falls due to this situation". Keenan says he doesn't not have knowledge of the details of the suspension.