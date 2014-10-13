Cathedral Grad Anne Schleper Skates With Lightning Monday

Cathedral graduate Anne Schleper is set to take the ice with the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning Monday afternoon as part of "Girls Play Hockey Weekend."

Schleper, who also played for the University of Minnesota where she was an All-American, skated with the team during their 9:30 AM practice.

Over the weekend, Schleper conducted clinics for local Girl Scout troops and also participated in a ceremonial puck drop with the captains from the Lightning and their opponent, the Ottawa Senators.

Schleper won the NCAA National Championship with the Gophers in 2012, and won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic games in Sochi, Russia.