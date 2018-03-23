Cathedral Falls To Minnehaha Academy Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The final score was Minnehaha Academy 77 and Saint Cloud Cathedral 51.

At the half it was Minnehaha Academy 42 and Saint Cloud Cathedral 20. Going into the second half Minnehaha was just simply looking to keep playing the style of basketball they played in the first half. For Saint Cloud Cathedral they were looking at locking down on defense to slow Minnehaha and they were also looking at making some key shots to get back into the game.

Unfortunately it was all Minnehaha in the second half. A few minutes into the second half Minnehaha's Jalen Suggs blocked a three-pointer attempt by Cathedral's Nick Schaefer to keep the lead at 49-26, which would be the biggest lead Minnehaha had during the game. They would keep on the gas to get the win with the final score Minnehaha 77 and Saint Cloud Cathedral 51.

The scoring leader for Cathedral was Mitchell Plombon, who finished the game with 20 points. The scoring leader for Minnehaha was Jalen Suggs, who finished the game with 25 points.