Cathedral Earns Top Seed In Class AA Tournament

The Cathedral Crusaders have been awarded the top seed in the Class AA state baseball tournament with a record of 22-0. The Crusaders are the defending Class AA state champions.

The tournament will begin Thursday and Friday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud for the first two rounds, then culminate with the championship game at Target Field on Saturday.

The Crusaders will open the tournament on Thursday at 10 AM with a game against unseeded Cloquet (16-4). The Lumberjacks chopped their way through Section 7AA with a pair of wins over Aitkin.

At 12:30 PM #5 Glencoe-Silver Lake (21-4) will take on #4 Marshall (23-4), followed by #2 Rochester Lourdes (24-0) playing against unseeded Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (18-7).

The winner of the two early games will play at 12 PM on Friday.

The day will be capped by a game between #3 Minnehaha Academy (24-1) and unseeded Providence Academy (17-5) at 5:30.

The winner of the two afternoon games will play at 2:30 PM Friday.