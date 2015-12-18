Cathedral Dominates In Win Over Mankato West

Saint Cloud -- After two periods the score was Mankato West 2 and Saint Cloud Cathedral 5. Starting the third period Cathedral was looking to continue there lead while Mankato was looking to come back. But a goal by Cathedral's Colin Strong in the begging of the period made the score 6-2.

Cathedral would score again on a Logan Neu goal to make the score 7-2. It would take awhile but Mankato West would score on a Tyler Loe goal to trim Cathedral's lead to 7-3. It did not take long for Cathedral answer back with a goal by Jack Petroske to make the score 8-3. The goal would seal the victory. Cathedral will play host to Sartell-St. Stephen on December 28th.