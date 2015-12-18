Cathedral Dominates In Win Over Mankato West

Photo – Dave Overlund, The FAN

Saint Cloud -- After two periods the score was Mankato West 2 and Saint Cloud Cathedral 5.  Starting the third period Cathedral was looking to continue there lead while Mankato was looking to come back.  But a goal by Cathedral's Colin Strong in the begging of the period made the score 6-2.

Cathedral would score again on a Logan Neu goal to make the score 7-2.  It would take awhile but Mankato West would score on a Tyler Loe goal to trim Cathedral's lead to 7-3.  It did not take long for Cathedral answer back with a goal by Jack Petroske to make the score 8-3. The goal would seal the victory.  Cathedral will play host to Sartell-St. Stephen on December 28th.

