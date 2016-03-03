Cathedral Boys Hockey Falls to St. Paul Academy

The Cathedral boys hockey team lost 4-2 in the Class A State Tournament quarterfinals last night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The game was tied at 1 after 1 period and tied at 2 after 2. The Spartans scored 2 3rd period goals to win the game.

Logan Neu scored both Cathedral goals. He was assisted in the first period by Tanner Schmitt and Jack Petroske. Micha Spethmann had the assist in the 2nd period. Cathedral was out-shot 43-14.

Photo - Ashli Gerdes

Cathedral will play Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato at 12:30pm today at Mariucci Arena in the Consolation Semifinals. Hear the game on AM 1390-the Fan.