Cathedral Boys Golfers Finish 6th At State
The Cathedral boys golf team finished 6th at the Class AA State meet at the Ridges and Sand Creek in Jordan Wednesday. The Crusaders were in 5th after the first day of the competition and finished 34 shots behind team champ, Holy Family. Holy Family had a 2-day total of 600 while Cathedral shot a 634. Detroit Lakes finished 2nd with a total of 603.
Rocori's Max Court finished 8th individually with a total of 146. He was 9 shots behind medalist Nate Deziel of East Grand Forks. Cathedral's Will Freeman finished tied for 27th with a total of 152. Nate Martin of Cathedral finished in 34th place with a score of 155. Cathedral's lone senior golfer in their top 6, Mitchell Stang shot a 160.