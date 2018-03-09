Cathedral Boys Basketball Wins Thursday
The Cathedral boys basketball team took down Mora 82-68 Thursday night at Cathedral High School in the opening round of the Section 6AA playoffs.
Micheal Schaefer led Cathedral with 22 points, while Mitch Plombon added 20 points. Jacob Stoltzenberg (12 points) and Jackson Jangula (11) also scored in double-figures.
Cathedral improves to 22-5 overall this season and will take on Albany (17-10) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at St. John's University. Of the eight teams remaining in the Section 6AA playoff field, Albany is the only one with less than 21 wins on the season.