Cathedral Baseball Walks Off LPGE

The Cathedral baseball team topped Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 3-2 in the section 6AA first round yesterday before the rains came Tuesday at Joe Faber Field. Junior Jackson Jangula tripled in the winning run in the 7th inning to lift Cathedral to the win. Tyler Bautch was 2-3 with an RBI and Jared Klein went 2-4 for the Crusaders. The updated Section 6AA schedule is below.