Cathedral Baseball Headed Back To State Tourney

The Cathedral Crusaders baseball team won the Section 6AA title with an 11-1 win over Minnewaska Thursday night at Dick Putz Field. Cathedral heads to the tournament with a 22-0 record.

Brindley Theisen shut down Minnewaska on the mound, and Dominic Austing was 3-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles to pace the offense.

The state tournament begins Thursday at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. Seeding and scheduling will take place Saturday morning.