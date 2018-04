Cathedral cruised past Little Falls in Section 6AA playoff baseball action Monday night, winning by a 4-0 final score.

Jeff Fasching dominated the Flyers, allowing only a handful of hits while nearly reaching double digits in strikeouts with nine.

The Crusaders are now 23-1 on the season and will play again Thursday night.

Also of note, the win was coach Bob Karn’s 707 th all-time, tying a state record.