Cathedral Baseball Advances to State Championship [VIDEO]
ST. CLOUD -- The top ranked and unbeaten Cathedral baseball team defeated Marshall 5-2 today at Dick Putz Field in the Class AA State Semifinals. Dominic Austing and Jack Schramel each had RBI singles in the first inning and Bryant Bohlig added a RBI single in the 4th with Josh Thyen added a sacrifice fly in the 4th.
Marshall scored 2 runs in the 5th inning. Brindley Theisen picked up the win throwing 7 innings with 2 earned runs allowed. Cathedral improves to 24-0 and will play for the Class 2-A State Championship at Target Field Monday at 3pm, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 2:50.