Carlson Misses 2 FGs in OT, Vikings Tie Packers

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0-1) scored 22 fourth quarter points to force overtime, only to miss two field goals in the extra session to end up tying the Packers (1-0-1) 29-29 in Green Bay.

Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson missed three field goals, two of which came in overtime -- including a 35-yarder as time ran out.

Minnesota trailed by 13 points at the start of the 4th quarter before staging an improbable rally capped by a 22-yard pass from Cousins to Thielen with thirty seconds left in regulation, followed by a two-point conversion pass to Diggs to tie things up 29-29.

Vikings quarterback completed 35 passes for 425 yards and four touchdowns. The leading rusher for Minnesota was Dalvin Cook, with 10 carries for 38 yards. Cook also had 3 catches for 52 yards. The top Vikings receiver was Adam Thielen again this week with 12 grabs for 131 yards and a touchdown. Stephon Diggs had a pair of TD catches, and Laquon Treadwell had one touchdown catch.

Despite the touchdown, Treadwell had a shaky game -- with multiple drops, and a miss that led to a Green Bay interception as Minnesota was attempting to mount the late comeback.

Week 2 NFC North Standings

Minnesota Vikings (1-0-1) Green Bay Packers (1-0-1) Chicago Bears (0-1) Detroit Lions (0-2)

Next Sunday (9/23) the Vikings host the Buffalo Bills (0-2) at Noon CT at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (TV: CBS, Radio: AM 1240 WJON )