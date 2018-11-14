Caps Crush Wild Tuesday

The Washington Capitals beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 11-5-2 on the season.

Washington jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period thanks to goals from Dmitry Orlov and Tom Wilson, then made the score 3-0 on Andre Burakovsky's goal at 3:13 of the second.

Mikko Koivu's third goal of the season got the Wild on the board at 11:57 of the second period, but Washington added a pair of goals in the third to take a 5-1 lead. Matt Dumba's power play goal at 14:08 of the third would prove to be Minnesota's last gasp.

The Wild will look to bounce back when they host Vancouver Thursday night in downtown St. Paul. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.