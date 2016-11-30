Canucks Come Back To Beat Wild Tuesday

The Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 late Tuesday night at Rogers Arena in British Columbia. The Wild falls to 11-8-3 with the loss.

The Wild jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a pair of Jason Pominville goals before watching the lead evaporate with four unanswered goals by the Canucks. Pominville's first tally came at 5:07 of the first period and the second at 3:24 of the second period.

Jason Zucker and Erik Haula each scored third period goals to tie the game at four, but Sven Baertschi's goal for Vancouver at 17:25 of the third period proved to be the game-winner.

The Wild play at Calgary Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:45.