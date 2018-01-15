The Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 24-17-5 on the season.

Jason Zucker's power play goal at 4:59 of the first period gave the Wild a 1-0 lead, but Loui Eriksson scored late in the first for the Canucks to tie the game.

After a scoreless second period, Daniel Winnik scored at 12:14 of the third period to give the Wild another one-goal lead. However, former Wild Thomas Vanek scored with 3:12 left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Brandon Sutter scored the game-winner for Vancouver at 2:50 of the extra period.