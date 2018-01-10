Calgary Clips Wild In OT Tuesday

The Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 22-17-4 on the season.

Minnesota trailed 2-0 heading into the third period before goals from Mikael Granlund and Jared Spurgeon sent the game to overtime. Dougie Hamilton scored the game-winner at 2:39 of the extra period to give the Flames the win.

The Wild will play at Chicago Wednesday night with puck drop slated for 7 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.