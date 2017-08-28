Buxton Bashes Twins Past Blue Jays

The Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre. The Twins improve to 67-63 with the win and now lead Kansas City and Seattle by 1.5 games in the wild card race.

Byron Buxton was 4-5 with three home runs and five runs batted in in the Twins' win. Joe Mauer, Jorge Polanco and Kennys Vargas each registered a pair of hits.

Kyle Gibson picked up the win for the Twins on the mound, lasting 6.2 innings while allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Minnesota gets Monday off before hosting the White Sox at Target Field for a series beginning Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.