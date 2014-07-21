Bullfrogs Beat Up Rox Sunday

Photo: St Cloud Rox Facebook

The Green Bay Bullfrogs defeated the Rox 13-3 Sunday at Joe Faber Field. St. Cloud is now 10-10 on the season and trail Willmar by 2.5 games in the North Division.

The Rox managed just six hits in the game, with Eric Loxtercamp registering a pair of singles in the loss. Loxtercamp also had a run batted in to go with a stolen base. Clay Ardeeser had two runs batted in for St. Cloud in defeat.

The Northwoods League now enters its All Star break, with teams returning to action on Thursday.

Categories: northwoods league baseball, St. Cloud Rox
