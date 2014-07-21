Bullfrogs Beat Up Rox Sunday

The Green Bay Bullfrogs defeated the Rox 13-3 Sunday at Joe Faber Field. St. Cloud is now 10-10 on the season and trail Willmar by 2.5 games in the North Division.

The Rox managed just six hits in the game, with Eric Loxtercamp registering a pair of singles in the loss. Loxtercamp also had a run batted in to go with a stolen base. Clay Ardeeser had two runs batted in for St. Cloud in defeat.