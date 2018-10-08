Bucks Top Timberwolves Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-107 Sunday night in a preseason game at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, IA. The Wolves are now 1-3 on the preseason.

The Bucks jumped out to a 33-23 lead after the first quarter and outscored Minnesota 36-27 coming out of the locker room in the third quarter to cruise to the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 33 points and 12 rebounds, but the rest of the Wolves' starting five totaled just 28 points on 10-29 shooting.

The Timberwolves will at Milwaukee on Friday night.