Bucks Down Timberwolves

Milwaukee - The Minnesota Timberwolves lost 102-95 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Andrew Wiggins struggled shooting going 3-13 and finishing with just 11 points, less than half his season average. Karl -Anthony Towns finished with 35 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wolves were within 5 points nearly the entire 4th quarter, but couldn't find a way to get the stops needed to tie or take the lead.