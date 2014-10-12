Brodzinski’s Hat Trick Leads Huskies To First Win

ST. CLOUD -- Junior forward Jonny Brodzinski scored three goals as the #6/7 SCSU Huskies beat the #5/6 Colgate Raiders last night, 3-1.

The win is the first of the 2014-2015 campaign for the Huskies and an exact reversal from Friday night's game when Colgate beat SCSU 3-1.

Brodzinski scored the two of his three goals in the first period and completed the hat trick in the final period.

Colgate was able to finally crack the scoreboard, but it was too little too late as the Huskies split the weekend series with the Raiders.

With the win, the Huskies even their record at 1-1 on the season and will travel to Schenectady, New York to play Union College on the 24th.