Brewers Rally Past Twins 6-5 Monday in Milwaukee

The Minnesota Twins took the early lead Monday night in Milwaukee, only to see the Milwaukee Brewers battle back for th 6-5 win.

Twins outfielder Robbie Grossman's hit his first career grand slam in the fifth inning, giving Minnesota a 5-1 lead -- only to see the Brewers answer with three of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Milwaukee would tie the game in the ninth, and score the game winning run in the bottom of the tenth on a bases loaded walk.

Minnesota stater Kyle Gibson gave up eight hits and three earned runs over five innings, and singled in his first two at-bats last night.

The Twins have now lost eight of their last ten, and are ten games behind first place Cleveland.