Brewers Beat Twins 8-3 Friday Night

The Minnesota Twins fell to the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 Friday night at Target Field in game one of their three-game weekend series.

Minnesota starting pitcher Kyle Gibson gave up five runs in five innings on eight hits and four walks. Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler had two hits, including a two-run home run.

The Twins have lost four of their last five games, but are still just a game and half behind first place Cleveland. The Twins finish up the series against the Brewers tonight and tomorrow afternoon at Target Field.