Brewers Beat Twins 8-3 Friday Night
The Minnesota Twins fell to the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 Friday night at Target Field in game one of their three-game weekend series.
Minnesota starting pitcher Kyle Gibson gave up five runs in five innings on eight hits and four walks. Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler had two hits, including a two-run home run.
The Twins have lost four of their last five games, but are still just a game and half behind first place Cleveland. The Twins finish up the series against the Brewers tonight and tomorrow afternoon at Target Field.
Tonight: St. Louis at Minnesota. First pitch 6:10 PM, CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)