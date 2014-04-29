LITTLE FALLS -- A Morrison County jury has found Byron Smith guilty of murder in the shooting deaths of two teens who broke into his home in 2012.

A judge sentenced Smith to two concurrent life sentences.

The jury deliberated for a little over three hours before finding Smith guilty on both counts of first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

Smith was charged with killing 18-year-old Haile Kifer and 17-year-old Nick Brady after the teens broke into his Little Falls home on Thanksgiving Day 2012.

The judge told the jury that Smith must meet a set of conditions in order to be found guilty on any of the four charges.

In the counts of premeditated murder the jury needed to decide that Brady and Kifer were killed, Smith caused their deaths, there was intent to kill, Smith acted with premeditation and the deaths happened on November 22nd, 2012.

On the charges of second degree murder the jury must find that Kifer and Brady were killed, Smith caused their deaths, Smith acted with the purpose of causing their death and the killings happened on November 22nd, 2012.