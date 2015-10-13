FOLEY - Foley High School junior Kasey Milstroh is a record breaking machine.

If you take one glance around the Foley school pool you’ll quickly figure out why. Her name has nearly taken over the entire record board. On top of that, her coach Jenn Piepgras says she's also breaking records at other schools.

Dan DeBaun, WJON

"It's not just our pool records, every meet that we go to, it doesn't matter if we're in Milaca or Sauk Rapids, she's breaking records there as well."

Milstroh says sometimes she'll even plan ahead in hopes of breaking records at other schools.

"Coaches on the other teams will send us their times and record board and for some reason when I know I can set a record it really gets me going and I swim really fast."

Milstroh puts in a ton of work, usually practicing 5-6 days every week, swimming about 6,000 yards per practice. She says she fell in love with swimming at a young age during family trips up north.

"My family has a cabin up near Brainerd and I always just loved to swim in the water. I would spend all day in the water, wouldn't go eat, wouldn't do anything, just swim all day."

The years of hard work has led to records in nearly every category possible and on top of it, Piepgras says it has a positive impact on the entire team.

"Kids look up to her and believe they can be like her when you have a kid that you train with that's that talented, the rest of the team steps up."

Her favorite race is the 200 meter freestyle and her favorite subjects in school are biology and chemistry. Milstroh says she also loves helping the newer members of the team and has this piece of advice for those starting out in the sport:

"It's going to be difficult at first, but eventually you'll get to the point where you can say 'I can really do this' and that's the most rewarding part."