UPDATE: 15 Month Old Ramsey Girl Found

ANOKA COUNTY - An amber alert was issued for a 15-month-old Ramsey girl this afternoon and cancelled as of 6:54 p.m. as the child was found.

The child was taken from a daycare center by a non-custodial parent. The center was unaware that the mother no longer had custody of the child. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the girl and the woman who's suspected of taking her.

Suspe ct Mother: Yusra Abumayaleh (Middle Eastern Female, Black hair, brown eyes- no longer covers her hair) -PHOTO BELOW-

5’ 4” Tall 217 pounds, last seen wearing a long sleeved T-shirt with “Anoka Brawlers 2008-2009” printed on the front, black athletic pants, black sweatshirt tied around her waist and running shoes with her hair in a ponytail. Last known location was Coon Rapids area, 10-21-15 around 3 to 4:00 PM.

Missing Child: Khadijah Abdalaziz Sheikh (Middle Eastern Female, Black Hair, Brown eyes. Last seen wearing long sleeved white shirt, Purple fleece pants and a rainbow striped zip up sweatshirt.) -PHOTO ABOVE- The last seen vehicle was a 2004 Honda Civic Sedan, Black in color with MN License plate # 386 HUJ. UPDATE 6:50 p.m.: New plates may be on the vehicle, # 338 TNL . The mother had recently lost custody of the child and had been acting in an irrational manner, threatening to commit suicide and/or cause harm to other people. It's believed the child and mother are in danger.

Anyone with information or a possible sighting is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office or Ramsey Police Department and speak to the on call Detective at (763) 427-1212.

Yusra Abumayaleh (Anoka County Sheriff's Office)

The last seen vehicle. (Anoka County Sheriff's Office)