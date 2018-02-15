Boys Playoff Brackets Starting To Take Shape
The boys hockey playoffs are starting to take shape after a handful of brackets were released Wednesday.
The Cathedral Crusaders (17-7) are the top seed in Section 6A and will host the winner of the Wadena/Deer Creek (14-9-2) vs Breckenridge (11-9) game Tuesday night at the MAC.
The Sartell Sabres (18-7) are the #2 seed in 6A and will await the winner of Prairie Centre (12-12-1) and Morris/Benson Area (7-12-1) for a game at Bernick's Arena Tuesday night.
The River Lakes Stars (12-13) are the #5 seed and will play at #4 Little Falls (11-10-3) Tuesday night.
SECTION 6A
#8 Wadena-Deer Creek vs Breckenridge SATURDAY 7 PM
Winner plays #1 Cathedral Tuesday at 5:15 at the MAC
#7 Prairie Centre vs #10 Morris-Benson SATURDAY 4 PM
Winner plays #2 Sartell Tuesday 7 PM at Bernick's Arena.
#4 Little Falls vs #5 River Lakes 7 PM Tuesday at Exchange Arena
#3 Alexandria vs #6 Fergus Falls 7 PM Tuesday at Runestone Community Center
The St. Cloud (18-6) boys hockey team is the #4 seed in Section 8AA and will host #5 Roseau (12-11-1) Tuesday at the MAC.
SECTION 8AA: (All games Tuesday at high seed)
#1 Moorhead vs #8 Rogers
#4 St. Cloud vs #5 Roseau
#2 STMA vs #7 Buffalo
#3 Brainerd vs #6 Bemidji