Boys Hockey Playoff Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Sartell Sabres beat the River Lakes Stars 4-2 Tuesday night at Bernick's Arena in the opening round of the Section 6A playoffs.

Will McCabe starting the scoring for the Sabres at :18 of the first period, but River Lakes answered with a Cameron Lemke goal just 2:27 later. The Stars took a 2-1 lead into the locker room at the first intermission thanks to a Logan Stellmach goal at 11:29.

The Sabres tied the game at 10:15 of the second period with a Maddux Hagy goal, then scored a pair of goals in the third to pull away for the win.

Cathedral 15, Prairie Center 0

Micheal Spethmann registered an eight-point night, scoring three goals and charting five assists, in the Crusaders' win.

Fergus Falls 4, Little Falls 3 (2 OT)

Adam Swenson's goal at 4:19 of the second overtime sent the Otters to the 6A semifinal. Remington Retka scored a pair of goals for the Flyers in the loss.

Alexandria 13, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Mack Strong notched a natural hat trick with two goals in the first period (including a goal with less than a second left in the period) and one in the second period to lead Alex to a win.

SATURDAY:

At The MAC in St. Cloud

Sartell vs Alexandria

Cathedral vs Little Falls

SECTION 5A

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Legacy Christian 4