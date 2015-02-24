Boys Basketball Playoffs Begin Tuesday

The Tech Tigers boys basketball team earned the seventh seed in the Section 8AAAA playoffs and will head to Moorhead Tuesday for a matchup with the second-seeded Spuds (7 PM, WJON).

The Tigers were walloped the first time the teams met this season, with the Spuds winning 79-37 in Moorhead. However, the Tigers have improved greatly as a team since then, and have rattled off four straight wins entering tonight's contest.

"That might have been one of our worst outings of the season," senior guard Jake Mussman said. "They played really well up there."

Section 8AAAA

#6 Brainerd @ #3 Rogers

#5 Buffalo @ #4 Elk River

#8 Bemidji @ St. Michael- Albertville

Section 8AAA

#6 Fergus Falls @ #3 Albany

#7 Little Falls @ #2 Alexandria

#5 Thief River Falls @ #4 Sartell

#8 Sauk Rapids-Rice @ #1 Detroit Lakes

Section 5AAA

#6 Becker @ #3 Monticello

#7 Big Lake @ #2 ROCORI

#5 Delano @ #4 Apollo

#8 Zimmerman @ #1 Orono