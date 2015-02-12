Boys Basketball: Martig Leads Tigers In 60-59 Win Over Sartell

The St. Cloud Tech Tigers defeated the Sartell Sabers 60-59 on Thursday evening. It was a slower start for Tech but the Tigers closed out the half on a 8-0 run and led 27-26 after the 1st half.

Jake Martig was dropping three pointers all night long as he finished with a game-high 25 points. Sartell kept pace with the Tech and even traded leads late in the 2nd half. With seven seconds left Sartell had possession and put up a shot at the buzzer but the it was no good.

With the win Tech improves to 9-14 overall and 9-6 in conference. Tech will host the Bemidji tomorrow night and the game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.