Boston Beats Wolves Wednesday

The Boston Celtics beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 Wednesday night at TD Garden. The Wolves are now 17-21 overall and 5-15 on the road.

Karl-Anthony Towns nearly notched a triple-double for the Wolves with 28 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 31 points in the loss. Boston's Gordon Hayward led all scorers with 35 points.

The Timberwolves will host the Orlando Magic Friday night at Target Center. The game is set for a 7 p.m. start time on AM 1240 WJON.