The Bob Motzko Show airs every Monday night at 6 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM with the voice of SCSU hockey, Jim Erickson. The show is recorded live at the Green Mill in downtown St. Cloud.

<iframe src='https://podomatic.com/embed/html5/episode/8648921?autoplay=false' height='208' width='504'frameborder='0' marginheight='0' marginwidth='0' scrolling='no' allowfullscreen></iframe>