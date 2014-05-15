Blue Sox Tournament in St. Cloud This Weekend [AUDIO]
The St. Cloud Blue Sox youth baseball organization will be hosting the Gopher State Spring Invitational Saturday and Sunday at Whitney Park in St. Cloud. The tournament is for 10 and 11 year-olds. St. Cloud Blue Sox President Nick Gerten talked to me on WJON today and says 22 teams will participate. Hear the conversation with Nick below.
The learn more about the tournament go to myas.org and to learn more about the Blue Sox go to stcloudtravelbaseball.com.