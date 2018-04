NORTHFIELD - The College of Saint Benedict basketball team faced St. Olaf yesterday (Saturday) afternoon.

The Blazers (12-5, 7-3 MIAC) walked away with 65-54 win against St. Olaf (10-7, 5-5 MIAC).

The Blazers hit the road again to take on Hamline this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in St. Paul.