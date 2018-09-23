Bills Spank Vikings 27-6

The Bills beat the Vikings 27-6 in a shocker at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday. Buffalo scored early and often and led 27-0 at halftime. Minnesota didn't score until the 4th quarter when Kirk Cousins connected with Kyle Rudolph on a 4-yard scoring strike.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen ran for 2 touchdowns and threw for 1 for Buffalo.

Kirk Cousins threw for 296 yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception. Adam Thielen led the Vikings with 14 catches for 105 yards. Minnesota played with starting running back Dalvin Cook and Defensive End Everson Griffin. Both were missed. The Vikings ran for just 14 yards on 6 attempts.

The Vikings are 1-1-1 and will play at 3-0 Los Angels against the Rams Thursday at 7:20, pregame on WJON at 6:30.