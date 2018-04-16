Bike Clubs Growing in Popularity in the St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD -- If you're looking for a way to get outside and be active, but you're not into running, one of the local bike clubs could be the right fit for you. The Scheels Biking Club meets every week at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at Crossroads Center.

So it's kind of a meet and greet to start out with, make sure everyone's bikes are tuned up and ready to rock. And then they split into whatever group they wish to ride. So whether they're doing the competitive ride, the fitness ride, or the social ride they kind of divvy out right when they get here. And once it's 5:30 p.m. they take off on whichever path they've chosen for the night.

Event Coordinator Jamie Mortland says this is the 5th year the club has been holding their weekly rides.

They average between 25 and 35 riders each week. No pre-registration is necessary, but you are required to wear a helmet.

The weekly Wednesday rides are now through the end of September.

Scheels has bike clubs at about 12 of their store locations.

Meanwhile, Fitzharris Ski and Sport in downtown St. Cloud hosts weekly Thursday night group rides. Mike Rathlisberger says they've been doing their weekly ride for many years now.

There's a group that meets here at our shop and a group that meets over at Revolution and we meet up. Typically, this time of the year it's a 2 to 2 1/2 hour ride, and as the season goes on it gets longer.

Rathlisberger says it is a moderate pace ride of 16 to 19 miles an hour. If you want to join them, just meet behind their shop by 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.