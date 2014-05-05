Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota Launches Sports Buddies Program

ST. CLOUD -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota launched a new program aimed at recruiting men to their Sports Buddies program.

The program is open to both men and women but the organization is hoping to increase the number of male mentors.

Sports Buddies allows adults to take teens and kids to professional, semi-professional and collegiate level sporting events for free. The mentors are asked to help demonstrate and model good sportsmanship.

The organization has partnered with St. Cloud State University's Athletics Department, the St. Cloud Rox and the Granite City Renegades. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has over 100 children waiting to be paired with a mentor.

For more information on how to become a sports mentor contact Rachel at 320-258-4535.