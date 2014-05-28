Best Home Opener Guest in Rox/River Bats History? [POLL]
Tell us who the best home opener guest that the St. Cloud Rox or St. Cloud River Bats have ever had in franchise history? Please decide among the choices listed below. Former Twin, Gene Larkin will be this year's guest. He is a 2-time World Series champion who singled in Dan Gladden to end the 1991 World Series at the Metrodome.
All 72 St. Cloud Rox games can be heard on AM 1390-the Fan, 1390thefan.com and on Charter Communications Channel 20.