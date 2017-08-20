Berrios, Twins Shutout Diamondbacks

MINNEAPOLIS - Jose Berrios threw seven shutout innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Saturday night at Target Field.

Minnesota opened the scoring the fourth inning with a bases-loaded walk by Jason Castro. The next batter, Brian Dozier, singled and drive in a run. Max Kepler followed that with a two-run single.

Joe Mauer ended the scoring with a single and drove in Kepler.